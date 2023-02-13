2nd suspect charged in fatal Jan. 13 shooting in Huntsville

A second person has been charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Joshua Turney in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police said 20-year-old Dekevion Williams is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 13 shooting.
Williams was identified as a suspect during a follow-up investigation, police said.
Turney was shot in the 3900 block of Newson Road and died the next day at a nearby hospital. Anfernee Bradley, 24, was previously charged with his murder, which investigators believe was drug-related.
Police said Monday the investigation is ongoing but no other individuals are wanted at this time.