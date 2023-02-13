 Skip to main content
2nd suspect charged in fatal Jan. 13 shooting in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Newson Road scene

Huntsville Police respond to a crime scene near the intersection of Newson Road and Thomas Road on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

 By Nicole Zedeck

A second person has been charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Joshua Turney in Huntsville. 

Huntsville Police said 20-year-old Dekevion Williams is charged with murder in connection to the Jan. 13 shooting.

Williams was identified as a suspect during a follow-up investigation, police said.

Turney was shot in the 3900 block of Newson Road and died the next day at a nearby hospital. Anfernee Bradley, 24, was previously charged with his murder, which investigators believe was drug-related.

Police said Monday the investigation is ongoing but no other individuals are wanted at this time.

