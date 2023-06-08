2nd Annual Grant Hill Memorial Golf Tournament takes place Friday

Hill Family Foundation hosts the 2nd Annual Grant Hill Memorial Golf Tournament at Cherokee Ridge Country Club on Friday, 9th June, 2023. The event honors Grant Sanders Hill, a former All-American football player at Huntsville High and a 2014 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Team SEC Champion.
Grant played at Alabama from 2013-2015 as an offensive lineman, coached by Mario Cristobal, (Now Head Coach University of Miami) and won multiple awards while playing at Alabama. Ten years ago today he was honored as the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of The Year, and High School National Track and Field Discus Champion.
The 150-player golf tournament, sponsored by over 50 local Redstone Arsenal Companies and 67 Local Community Businesses raised over $100,000 with proceeds benefitting the Kids To Love (KTL) Mark C. Smith Family Wellness Center, home of the Grant Hill Trauma Team located at 140 Castle Drive.
Brad and Stacey Hill, Hill Foundation Founders are committed to Christ-Centered Care Facilities and said “This new facility will fill a critical need in the North Alabama under-resourced youth counseling and foster care community. We are honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the Smith Family Wellness Center serving Kids to Love organization. We believe in mental healing and will be a part of creating a team to conduct trauma counseling in this amazing facility in honor of our late son, Grant
Hill.”
Grant graduated from the University of Alabama in 2021 with a Master’s degree in Psychology and Counseling Education. He was working toward a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology with a dream of establishing a counseling center to help share his testimony to young adults and athletes struggling with depression, addiction, or trauma. His vision and conviction were for the counseling center to provide healing, purpose, and peace for others. Grant died from a tragic hunting accidental fall in October 2021.
Brad Hill noted “When he passed in 2021, we vowed to make sure his legacy lived on. Partnering with Kids to Love is a wonderful way to honor his memory. Grant’s dream was to provide an early intervention mental health clinic for young athletes as a resource to help adapt to life changes before, during, and after athletic careers.”
Lee Marshall, KTL Founder noted “This new facility under construction will fill a critical need in the foster care community. Every single child in foster care has experienced trauma in some form. That trauma needs healing, and we know that trauma can be treated. The Grant Hill team is ready to meet that need and get these children the help they need to live healthy lives.” For those interested in supporting the Hill Family Foundation Mission or sponsoring the Grant Hill Trauma Team, 501C3 tax-deductible donations can be made