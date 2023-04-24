$25,000 reward offered for information on death of Redstone Arsenal soldier

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $25,000 reward for credible information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sgt. 1st Class Tristian Jackson.
Jackson was shot in the garage of his mother's home in Birmingham on Jan. 8, 2020. Jackson had decades of service to the country and was working as an Army recruiter at the time of his death.
“Army CID, in collaboration with the Birmingham, Alabama Police Department, and other federal partners, is seeking any information regarding the death of Sergeant First Class Jackson,” said Special Agent Ken Howell, from the CID Mid-Central Field Office, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
“Our efforts to investigate this on a federal level demonstrate that CID, and our partner agencies, will relentlessly pursue those responsible for his death and see they are brought to justice.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Redstone Resident Unit at 256-876-7592. Information can also be reported anonymously to Army CID HERE