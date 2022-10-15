24-year-old woman killed in Limestone County crash

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Athens woman.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road, about one mile west of Tanner, in Limestone County.
24-year-old Korday Moore was fatally injured when the car she was driving went off the road and overturned, ALEA says.
Moore was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, ALEA says.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.