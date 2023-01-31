21-year-old charged in shootings at Madison apartment complex

A suspect has been charged with firing into occupied dwellings on at least two occasions in Madison, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Both shootings happened at FarmHaus Apartments on Balch Road, just days apart. The sheriff's office said deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who described the suspect as a Black male driving a red Chevrolet Cruz.
On Sunday night, deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted a vehicle matching that description pull into the apartment complex. After stopping the vehicle, deputies identified the driver as 21-year-old Mickel Demetrie Millender.
According to the sheriff's office, Millender had a 9 mm handgun in his possession that matched the weapon used in both shootings and was later identified as a suspect.
Millender is charged with four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and one count of first-degree assault. He was booked into the Madison County Jail, where he remained Tuesday evening.