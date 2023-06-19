 Skip to main content
2023 Rocket City Award Winners

Rocket City Award Winners:

North Alabama College Team of the Year - Men: UAH Basketball

North Alabama College Athlete of the Year - Men: Jacari Lane - UNA Basketball

North Alabama College Team of the Year - Women: UAH Softball

North Alabama College Athlete of the Year - Women: Katie Bracken

College Athlete of the Year from North Alabama: Kobe Brown - Missouri Basketball

North Alabama College Coach of the Year: Les Studeman - UAH Softball

Inspirational Athlete of the Year: Kira Lewis Jr. - New Orleans Pelicans

Pro Athlete of the Year: Kyle Wright - Atlanta Braves

Billy Neighbors Lifetime Achievement Award: Ronnie Stapler - Westminster Christian

High School Team of the Year - Girls: Hazel Green Basketball

High School Athlete of the Year - Girls: Meg Paparella - Westminster Volleyball

High School Coach of the Year - Girls: Tim Miller - Hazel Green Basketball

High School Team of the Year - Boys: Huntsville Swimming

High School Athlete of the Year - Boys: Caleb Holt - Buckhorn Basketball

High School Coach of the Year - Boys: Patrick Harding

