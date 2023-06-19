2023 Rocket City Award Winners

Rocket City Award Winners:
North Alabama College Team of the Year - Men: UAH Basketball
North Alabama College Athlete of the Year - Men: Jacari Lane - UNA Basketball
North Alabama College Team of the Year - Women: UAH Softball
North Alabama College Athlete of the Year - Women: Katie Bracken
College Athlete of the Year from North Alabama: Kobe Brown - Missouri Basketball
North Alabama College Coach of the Year: Les Studeman - UAH Softball
Inspirational Athlete of the Year: Kira Lewis Jr. - New Orleans Pelicans
Pro Athlete of the Year: Kyle Wright - Atlanta Braves
Billy Neighbors Lifetime Achievement Award: Ronnie Stapler - Westminster Christian
High School Team of the Year - Girls: Hazel Green Basketball
High School Athlete of the Year - Girls: Meg Paparella - Westminster Volleyball
High School Coach of the Year - Girls: Tim Miller - Hazel Green Basketball
High School Team of the Year - Boys: Huntsville Swimming
High School Athlete of the Year - Boys: Caleb Holt - Buckhorn Basketball
High School Coach of the Year - Boys: Patrick Harding