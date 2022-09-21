2022 National Cyber Summit starts Wednesday at the Von Braun Center

The 13th annual National Cyber Summit kicks off Wednesday at the Von Braun Center.
Tech leaders from all over the country will visit the Rocket City to collaborate and share cyber security practices widely used.
Often times, cyber security is only in the news when something goes wrong.
This week's summit is trying to get ahead of the curve to prevent hacks and breaches from happening in the first place.
"The more cyber secure we are, whether you know about it or not, it impacts you," Vice President of Gray Analytics Jay Town said.
Town will speak at the Summit Wednesday afternoon.
A full schedule of the presentations can be found HERE.
"You want to be able to feel safe that we are implementing and ingesting the absolute best cyber practices in the country." Town said. "Those practices come out of this Summit."