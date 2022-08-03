2022 had hottest July in Huntsville history, breaking 1930 record

Last month is now in the record books as the hottest in Huntsville, averaging 84.2 degrees to beat out the 1930 record of 83.9.
It's a heat only two other months have ever achieved: August 2007, when the average temperature reached 85.7 degrees; and August 2010, when it reached 84.7 degrees.
Climate scientists attribute July's record heat to high overnight temperatures, high dew points and heat drifting in from the West.
"If the month felt very hot to you, you were correct. In fact, it was the hottest month of July on record in Huntsville," Kris White with the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
White said this record heat is in line with the bigger picture of warming temperatures around the world.
John Christy is the director of Earth System Science Center and the Alabama state climatologist. He said the record heat could also be attributed to the recent boom in growth in metro Huntsville.
"An urban heat island could be a factor here with more concrete and roads. That could impact those temperatures and explain why we did not see record heat reported in the immediate area surrounding the city," Christy said.
Christy explained the official weather station for Huntsville is located at the airport and runway expansions could be to blame.
Weather stations in nearby communities did report some near-record heat in July, according to the NWS data, but did not break any records elsewhere.