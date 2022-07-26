2022 Back To School dates for North Alabama schools

Here’s a list of each school system in North Alabama, as well as links to each district.
Albertville City Schools: Aug. 3
Arab City Schools: Aug. 8
Athens City Schools: Aug. 10
Boaz City Schools: Aug. 4
Colbert County Schools: Aug. 8
Decatur City Schools: Aug. 10
DeKalb County Schools: Aug. 8
Florence City Schools: Aug. 9
Fort Payne City Schools: Aug. 5
Franklin County Schools: Aug. 8
Guntersville City Schools: Aug. 5
Hartselle City Schools: Aug. 8, 9 and 10
Huntsville City Schools: Aug. 2
Jackson County Schools: Aug. 4
Lauderdale County Schools: Aug. 10
Lawrence County Schools: Aug. 11
Limestone County Schools: Aug. 8
Madison City Schools: Aug. 3
Madison County Schools: Aug. 3
Marshall County Schools: Aug. 4
Morgan County Schools: Aug. 8
Muscle Shoals City Schools: Aug. 4
Russellville City Schools: Aug. 9
Scottsboro City Schools: Aug. 4
Sheffield City Schools: Aug. 4
Tuscumbia City Schools: Aug. 4