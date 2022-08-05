2022 Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo happening this weekend

You can support first responders in Ardmore this Friday and Saturday by attending the 2022 Ardmore Police and Fire Rodeo.
Gates open to the 30th annual rodeo Friday at 6:00 p.m. at John Barnes Park.
The rodeo starts at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children age six to 12 and kids five and under get in for free.
This is the first year of the two-day rodeo since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organizers say this will help get lifesaving equipment that helps the community.
"It's especially important for the fire department because they're a volunteer fire department and it really helps them a lot," Ardmore Police Chief Jereme Robison said. "Of course, it helps us a lot because we're a small town and anytime we can generate some funds to help us out with equipment, that's what we try to do."
The police and fire departments split the money raised 50/50.
The fun includes music, food vendors, a mechanical bull, livestock and, of course, the rodeo itself.
You can find more information HERE.