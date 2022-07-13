200 remain without power in Madison County after overnight storms leave 12,000 in the dark

Huntsville Utilities says it has restored power to all but 200 customers in Madison County after a series of major power outages following a storm system moving through the area.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, four power lines remained down and one pole needed to be replaced. Crews had worked overnight as outages were reported, restoring power as quickly and safely as they could.
At its peak, about 12,000 customers were without power across the county, according to the utility. By 9 a.m. Wednesday, crews had found nine downed power lines, two low-hanging power lines and one downed pole.
About 2,275 customers were without power at that time. Todd Long, electronic content administrator for Huntsville Utilities, said the nature of the outages made the restoration process a long one, but that crews would continue working until power was restored to everyone.
Anyone without power who has not reported it yet is encouraged to call 256-535-4448.