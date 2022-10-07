20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal

Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance.
That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
Logan said the owner also owned the more than 60 dogs who were removed from a property in Center Star this week. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigated the owners for months after receiving several complaints about the animals being chained up and mistreated.
Colbert County Animal Control assisted Tuscumbia Police in serving a search warrant for the home and rescuing the animals. No one has been charged in the case yet, Logan said.
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is currently seeking foster homes so it can make room at the shelter for the animals rescued this week. Read more here.