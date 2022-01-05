2-year-old girl dies after being accidentally shot by a BB gun

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — A 2-year-old South Carolina girl has died after being shot in the chest by a BB gun.
Medshore EMS, Anderson County EMS and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Carr Court in Belton at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in response to a child that had been shot with a BB gun.
The child was treated at the scene and transported to Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, via Med-Trans Air Medical Services.
The Anderson County Coroner Office said 2-year-old Marlee Sills succumbed to her injuries at about 6 a.m.
Authorities said the investigation indicated the victim’s father was attempting to move a BB gun from under a counter and, in the process, accidentally discharged the BB gun, causing the child to be struck in the chest.