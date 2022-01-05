 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

2-year-old girl dies after being accidentally shot by a BB gun

  • Updated
  • 0
2-year-old girl dies after being accidentally shot by a BB gun

FILE – Generic police image. Anderson County authorities confirm 2-year-old Marlee Sills, of Belton, South Carolina, died from injuries sustained after being shot by a BB gun on January 5.

 WLOS

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — A 2-year-old South Carolina girl has died after being shot in the chest by a BB gun.

Medshore EMS, Anderson County EMS and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Carr Court in Belton at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in response to a child that had been shot with a BB gun.

The child was treated at the scene and transported to Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, via Med-Trans Air Medical Services.

The Anderson County Coroner Office said 2-year-old Marlee Sills succumbed to her injuries at about 6 a.m.

Authorities said the investigation indicated the victim’s father was attempting to move a BB gun from under a counter and, in the process, accidentally discharged the BB gun, causing the child to be struck in the chest.