2-year-old boy in hospital with head trauma after being hit by SUV in Moulton

A 2-year-old boy is being treated for head trauma after he was hit by a car early Wednesday.

The Moulton Police Department responded to the 13,000 block of Court Street about 7:22 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers learned the child had stepped into the road and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

The child was taken to Lawrence Medical Center before being flown by Air Evac to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham due to head trauma.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

