2 women charged after being found in Lauderdale County park with drugs, stolen van

Two women face multiple charges after being found with drugs and a stolen van in a Lauderdale County park.

The women, both from Frederick, Maryland, were found by the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force on Friday in Brush Creek Park in Waterloo.

Authorities were responding to complaints of drug activity when they found the U-Haul van that was reported stolen from Virginia. In a nearby tent, they found the two women, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Diane Farewell, 35, and Tiffany Amanda Snellgrove, 38, both were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

More charges are expected, according to the task force.

