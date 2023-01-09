 Skip to main content
2 victims identified, 2 suspects arrested as investigation continues into fatal Madison Co. shooting

Ashton Elliott and DeMarcus Thompson

A fight at a 21st birthday party ended with 11 gunshot victims Saturday night, including two who died at the scene and three who are still in critical condition, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.  

The shooting broke out at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East near Ryland Pike. Deputies with the sheriff's office were called to the scene about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the office said.

Sheriff Kevin Turner identified the two women who died as 20-year-old Kaitlyn Jenkins and 20-year-old Quantasia Grant. 

Two people have been arrested and charged so far. Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, are each charged two counts of felony reckless murder. 

Additional arrests are suspected as investigators continue to identify others who participated in the shooting. Turner said more than 200 shell casings were recovered from the event center, parking lot and roadway, and the casings included "multiple calibers of handguns and rifles."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 256-722-7181

