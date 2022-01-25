2 teens taken into custody, face charges in Lawrence County church vandalism

Two teenagers face multiple charges linked to vandalism of a church in Lawrence County.
The teens, one 13 and one 15, broke into New Antioch Church on County Road 217 early Friday and caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. (Read more HERE)
Both were identified via tips from the community and have been turned over to the Juvenile Probation Office.
The sheriff’s office says they both face burglary, criminal mischief and theft of property charges.
They are accused of breaking windows, TVs, copy machines, and audio/video equipment, overturning bookshelves, damaging furniture and more.
The sheriff’s office said the juveniles also stated they stole a wheelchair from the church.