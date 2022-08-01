 Skip to main content
2 teens killed in overnight Cullman County wreck

Two teenagers were killed early Monday morning in a wreck in Cullman County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Caden A. Rogers, 19, of Holly Pond was driving along Cullman County Road 1669 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Rogers and a 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle were killed. The 14-year-old has not been identified by ALEA due to their age. 

The wreck happened about 1 mile west of Holly Pond at about 1:21 a.m. Monday.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

