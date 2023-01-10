2 teens arrested after fleeing Florence police in stolen vehicles

Two teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday after Florence police say they tried to flee officers in separate stolen vehicles.
The stolen vehicles were spotted together at the Cloverdale Walmart about 11:30 a.m. Both vehicles fled the area, with officers in pursuit, police said.
Near Earl Street and Marion Avenue, the teenager driving the stolen gray Hyundai Elantra stopped and fled on foot. Police said he was caught a short time later.
The other teenager, who was driving a gray Ford Fusion, circled around the Hickory Hills subdivision before heading west on Florence Boulevard, eventually crashing near Glendale Avenue, according to police. He then also tried to flee on foot but was caught soon after, police said.
Florence Police said it is unclear at this stage of the investigation what charges the teens, aged 16 and 17, will face.