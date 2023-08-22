2 taken to hospital, 2 treated on field for heat during high school football practice in Huntsville

Four players fell victim to heat during practice at one Huntsville high school.
Two Columbia High School players had to be taken to hospitals after being overcome by the heat.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services' Don Webster says one player was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children while the second went to the hospital in Madison.
Two other players were treated at the practice field Monday.
None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Huntsville City Schools Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams released the following statement on the incident:
"As a precautionary measure, paramedics responded to Columbia High where several members of the football team appeared to be exhibiting symptoms of heat fatigue. Their conditions have since improved, and the student athletes are expected to make full recoveries."
The heat illnesses hit as Columbia prepares for Friday's season opener against Fairview.