Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2 taken to hospital, 2 treated on field for heat during high school football practice in Huntsville

Columbia High School Football Practice

Image from the Columbia High School Football Booster Club Facebook page

Four players fell victim to heat during practice at one Huntsville high school.

Two Columbia High School players had to be taken to hospitals after being overcome by the heat.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services' Don Webster says one player was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children while the second went to the hospital in Madison.

Two other players were treated at the practice field Monday.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Huntsville City Schools Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams released the following statement on the incident:

"As a precautionary measure, paramedics responded to Columbia High where several members of the football team appeared to be exhibiting symptoms of heat fatigue. Their conditions have since improved, and the student athletes are expected to make full recoveries." 

The heat illnesses hit as Columbia prepares for Friday's season opener against Fairview.

