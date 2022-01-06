2 sought after man shoots out vehicle tire

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired at Uncle Bob's Pit Stop at Childers Corner near Eva.
Deputies said a male located his stolen trailer being towed by another man and confronted him. Deputies said the man with the trailer tried to leave so the owner of the trailer shot out the vehicle's tire, disabling it.
Deputies are looking to speak with Jody Mead and Katherine Davis in connection to the incident. Deputies initially searched for the two, who were on foot in the area of Lawrence Cove and Tom French Roads. They are not believed to be armed.
Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 256-350-4613.