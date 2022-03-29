2 Shoals teens among 161 arrested in Panama City Beach during spring break

Two 19-year-olds from the Shoals area were arrested in Florida on Sunday, part of a group of 161 arrested during spring break celebrations in Panama City Beach.
The Bay County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office said their deputies alone responded to more than 850 calls for service over the weekend, including 548 from beach zones. Many of the weekend’s arrests were for illegal firearms charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
That includes 19-year-old Omarius Richardson of Tuscumbia, who is charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a license.
A Florence teen, 19-year-old Lamarcus Ricks, was also arrested Sunday. Ricks is charged with one count of disorderly conduct.
Jail records do not list either as a current inmate in the Bay County Jail. Richardson’s bond was set at $50,000, and a bond amount for Ricks was not immediately available.
Increased police presence
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said multiple Florida law enforcement agencies worked together to break up house parties, concerts and other events where illegal activity was taking place over the weekend.
The end result was 161 arrests, 78 of which involved Alabamians, plus the seizure of 75 firearms by law enforcement.
"These are behaviors that we as a community have fought before, won and moved on to become a premier family destination,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said Monday. “To anyone coming to Panama City Beach to commit criminal acts with an intent to ‘Takeover’ our beach, we will continue the good fight and dedicate whatever resources necessary to keep Bay County safe.”
The Panama City Beach Police Department also released a statement after the weekend’s events. The department said the city has gone through several years of the same challenges and frustrations from “massive amounts of people with little to no regard for the law” traveling to the city for Spring Break.
“We had every available law enforcement officer working this weekend, and we could not be more proud of their service and bravery as we faced several dangerous situations,” the department said. “The number of guns taken off the street was astonishing, and the fact that we did not have any incidents where a firearm was discharged could only be attributed to the courage and bravery of all the law enforcement officers working the street.”