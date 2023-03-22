2 Shelby County deputies shot; suspect in custody

Two Shelby County deputies have been shot in the Book Highland area.
It is believed the homeowners are out of town and an adult son might have entered the home without permission.
The deputies found a rear door of the home had been forced open. A check of the house revealed someone in an upstairs bathroom. When deputies made contact with this person, they started shooting at the deputies.
They were both taken to UAB Hospital. One of them is being prepared for surgery.
The Hoover Police Department says the suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the community.
More from ABC 33/40 HERE