2 people injured in shooting at Decatur event center

Two people were injured in a shooting in Decatur Saturday night.

The Decatur Police Department says officers responded to All Creations on Wolverine Drive SE for a shooting.

Officers located a male and female with gunshot wounds.

The female was transported to Huntsville Hospital and the male was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene observed two men fighting.

Both were arrested and charged with charges unrelated to the shooting.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined a shot was fired after people started a fight inside the event space, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police say.

