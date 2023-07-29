2 people injured in Bridge Street shooting

UPDATE:
The Huntsville Police Department says a verbal altercation broke out between a group of juveniles.
During the altercation, a firearm was discharged once by a juvenile.
Two juveniles were transported to the hospital.
Both have non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was an isolated incident.
One juvenile is being charged with assault and will be taken to the Neaves Davis Center.
No further information is available due to the age of the individuals, according to HPD.
PREVIOUS:
The Huntsville Police Department says they're investigating a shooting at Bridge Street.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 370 Bridge Street at 7:22 p.m.
There is one shooting victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says that person is a male. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Webster says HEMSI also transported a female victim to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people have been detained, according to HPD.
This is a developing story.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.