2 people injured, 2 people detained in Bridge Street shooting

The Huntsville Police Department says they're investigating a shooting at Bridge Street.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 370 Bridge Street at 7:22 p.m.
There is one shooting victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says that person is a male. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Webster says HEMSI also transported a female victim to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people have been detained, according to HPD.
This is a developing story.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.