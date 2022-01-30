2 pedestrians hit by a vehicle in Guntersville

Two people were hit by a vehicle in Guntersville on Sunday evening, Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said.
Critical injuries are being reported.
It happened in the area of Highway 431 and Ligon St.
A Facebook post from the Guntersville Police Department reads:
"Our agency is currently working a traffic accident at the intersection of Gunter Ave and Ligon St. Please avoid the area if at all possible and/or find an alternate route if traveling. We will notify when the roadway in this area is open for travel."
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.