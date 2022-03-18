2 outdoor warning sirens remain out of service in Limestone County

The Limestone County EMA reminds residents that two of the outdoor warning sirens in the county are out of service.
One of the sirens is located at Peoples Road, off Swancott Road. Daphne Ellison of the Limestone County EMA said the siren experienced a failure in the instrument panel and radio.
The other, located near the intersection of Copeland and East Limestone roads, was damaged in an automotive wreck in December 2021.
However, even when sirens are in working order, Limestone County EMA says no outdoor warning siren should be relied upon during severe weather or tornado warnings, as they might not be heard indoors.
The public is instead encouraged to stay weather aware through other means, like using a NOAA weather radio or signing up through Smart911.com.
The public is instead encouraged to stay weather aware through other means, like using a NOAA weather radio or signing up through Smart911.com.
