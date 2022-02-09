2 North Alabama school districts end mask-wearing mandates; local health leader reacts

Two North Alabama school districts are ditching the masks.
A low Covid-19 infection rate triggered Decatur City Schools to announce on Tuesday a switch back to masks preferred. On Wednesday, Scottsboro City Schools announced a change to its policy, now saying the wearing of masks will be based on individual preference.
But some health leaders warn this may not be the time to take masks off.
In Morgan County and surrounding areas, community transmission is still high.
"What we've said over and over again to the public is not to let our guard down just yet," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, Alabama Department of Public Health's district medical officer.
Decatur City Schools Board President Michele King said the board kept its word. If numbers went up, masks would go on. If numbers fell, masks would come off.
"We feel that it is beneficial to have some sort of consistent policy at the school level," said Stubblefield.
Stubblefield said the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also mentioned that it's too early to reduce guidance on masking in schools.
"She's recommending that people mask indoors in those circumstances, and I think that's a good idea for right now," said Stubblefield.
North Alabama's transmission level is high in all counties.
"Even at 25% positivity, we're still above the peak that we were in with delta," said Stubblefield.
The transmission level isn't as high in schools, but Stubblefield said a lot of the risks come from outside.
"As soon as the kids go home and go to other people's houses, then they're at risk for contracting Covid," said Stubblefield.
They can also then give the virus to other family members in their home.
"We want to think about our entire state, all of our children, all of our residents," said Stubblefield. "We just urge people to be conscientious for a little while longer."