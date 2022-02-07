2 neighbors jailed after shooting at each other in Marshall County

Two Grant men are in the Marshall County Jail after authorities say an argument ended with them firing guns at each other.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Grant Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Merrill Mountain Road about 7 p.m. Friday.
Deputies discovered Michael Baker and TJ Davis fired at each other during an argument. Both missed and no one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Baker was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Davis was charged with tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental operations.
Additional charges are expected, said Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.