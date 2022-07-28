2 Morgan County murder suspects caught during alleged jail escape attempt

Two suspected murderers face new charges after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says they tried to escape from jail.
The sheriff’s office says on June 26 an inmate secretly obtained a trustee uniform and tried to leave their designated area, with the help of another inmate. Jail staff discovered the plan and put the facility on lockdown, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities now have charged John Michael Legg, 21, of Hartselle and Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 22, of Decatur in the matter. They were charged with the new crimes on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Both were being held in the jail on murder charges at the time of the alleged escape attempt.
Legg has a new charge of escape. Lewis is charged with permitting/facilitating escape.
Legg is one of two men charged in the 2020 mass murder in Valhermoso Springs. He is accused of killing seven people in a home on Talucah Road before setting it on fire. (Read more here)
Lewis is one of two men charged with murder in the 2021 shooting of a Morgan County man.