2 more cases of monkeypox identified in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health has identified two additional cases of the monkeypox virus infection in the state.
The first case was identified in Mobile County last week, with the second identified in Jefferson County mere hours later. State health officials have declined to say where the latest cases were identified.
The four cases are among more than 2,100 cases in 44 states across the country as of Monday, and more cases are expected, ADPH said.
However, health officials say the state department has been planning for this since May, and a number of mechanisms were put in place.
"We have to remember that the overall risk for monkeypox and the overall risk for transmission remains low," said Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH, "but it is a disease that we need to be aware of and clinicians need to be on the lookout for."
The state health department says monkeypox is usually spread through close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose or mouth.
A two-dose vaccine exists against monkeypox, but Landers said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not recommended it for use by the general public. Instead, health departments like ADPH are using contact tracing when a positive case is confirmed and offering the vaccine to people who were in close contact with the infected individual.
Landers said it's possible the CDC will change its mind on recommending the vaccine for those at increased risk of exposure as more doses become available.
With monkeypox, the most noticeable symptom is a rash that starts out as flat spots, followed by raised spots, then deep-seated vesicles with a tiny spot in the middle. It could be itchy or painful and appear on only one part of the body.
Other symptoms include fever, flu-like illness, headache, muscle aches or fatigue.
The time between exposure and onset of symptoms is about 7-14 days but can be as long as 21 days, according to ADPH. Health officials encourage anyone who may have been exposed to contact their health care provider.