2 more arrested on bribery charges amid ongoing investigation at Limestone Correctional Facility

A former guard at Limestone Correctional Facility and his wife have joined the growing list of people arrested as state officials continue to investigate allegations of misconduct and bribery at the prison.
James Chambers worked at the prison for just over a year before resigning Nov. 3. Court records say from June through October, Chambers used his job as guard to his personal advantage, including accepting bribes to help smuggle contraband into the prison.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said Chambers and his wife, who they did not identify, were implicated in an ongoing investigation at the prison. Arrest warrants were issued, and records show Chambers and his wife were each arrested Tuesday.
Chambers is charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of using his official position for personal gain, according to ADOC.
He is the fifth guard known to face such charges. Earlier this month, WAAY 31 reported four other former guards had been arrested for bribery, promoting prison contraband and/or misuse of their position: John Ketteman, Andrew Roy, Shamarion Dozier and Alex Andrews.
Additionally, 16 inmates have been charged this week with promoting prison contraband, drug possession and/or bribing public servants. Court records state guards recovered six knives among the group, including one found with convicted murderer Antoine Lipscomb.
Lipscomb was one of six convicted murderers newly charged with promoting prison contraband, though most of the charges related to drug possession. Inmates were found with methamphetamine, cocaine, flakka and prescription drugs, records show.
Other inmates were found with cell phones, smart watches or charging cords.