2 more arrested in Decatur forgery case; search continues for 2 others

In November, Decatur Police announced six suspects had been named in the case of 43 forged checks used at multiple financial institutions. As of this week, four have been arrested, and the search continues for the final two.
Police said a local business reported the forgery in October. All told, more than $21,000 had been lost to the scheme, and over the course of the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for six people:
• Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton;
• Joshua Dutton, 36, of Trinity;
• Jeremy Chatman, 37, of Decatur;
• Alexsanyna Collier, 30, of Decatur;
• Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and
• Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity.
Jones and Dutton were arrested in early November. Jones is charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Dutton is charged with first-degree theft, five counts of identity theft and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for his alleged role in the forgery case. He also faces charges of first-degree theft and six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for an unrelated investigation, police said.
This month, Chatman and Collier were arrested. Chatman is charged with third-degree forgery, while Collier is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Both remain in the Morgan County Jail as of Thursday.
Meanwhile, the search continues for Kirby and Whitt. Anyone with information about their whereabouts or the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.