2 more arrested in Decatur forgery case; search continues for 2 others

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 more arrested in Decatur forgery case; search continues for 2 others

In November, Decatur Police announced six suspects had been named in the case of 43 forged checks used at multiple financial institutions. As of this week, four have been arrested, and the search continues for the final two.

Police said a local business reported the forgery in October. All told, more than $21,000 had been lost to the scheme, and over the course of the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for six people:

• Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton;

• Joshua Dutton, 36, of Trinity;

• Jeremy Chatman, 37, of Decatur;

• Alexsanyna Collier, 30, of Decatur;

• Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and

• Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity.

Jones and Dutton were arrested in early November. Jones is charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Dutton is charged with first-degree theft, five counts of identity theft and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for his alleged role in the forgery case. He also faces charges of first-degree theft and six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for an unrelated investigation, police said.

This month, Chatman and Collier were arrested. Chatman is charged with third-degree forgery, while Collier is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Both remain in the Morgan County Jail as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Kirby and Whitt. Anyone with information about their whereabouts or the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

