$2 million bond set for Decatur man accused of selling synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl

A Decatur man accused of selling laced drugs in the city, prompting an uptick of calls for overdoses, is now being held in the Morgan County Jail on more than $2 million bond.
Decatur Police Department said it spent more time than usual in October responding to overdose calls involving synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl.
Police said it took multiple interviews and an extensive investigation, but on Wednesday, the department announced it had identified the drug dealer who sold the laced drugs.
A search of 43-year-old Ricky Dewayne Adams' home in the 200 block of 12th Avenue on Wednesday morning revealed "items used to manufacture synthetic cannabinoids, a quantity of synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl, a quantity of fentanyl, a quantity of marijuana, and a loaded handgun," according to Decatur Police.
Adams and another person at the home, 26-year-old Justice Kierra Almond, were arrested.
Adams is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, first-degree unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. Total bond was set at $2,060,000.
Almond is charged with second-degree possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $300.