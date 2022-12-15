 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 middle schoolers arrested for placing hoax call about active school shooter in South Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
POLICE WEB IMAGE.jpg

Two children are facing criminal charges after police say they called 911 from Bay Minette Middle School to report an active shooter that didn't actually exist.

The Bay Minette Police Department said the call came in about 8 a.m. Wednesday and triggered a lockdown on campus as the school resource officer and patrol officers responded.

Police officers searched the school, but after finding no intruder, the lockdown was lifted, the department said. An investigation into the call led them to a potential suspect — a student who, when questioned by investigators, confessed to making the fake 911 call. 

They also confessed a second student had made the call with them. That student admitted their part in the incident, police said.

The students are each charged with making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm. 

The arrests happened one day after several North Alabama schools were targeted in a series of hoax calls about active shooters. Read more here and here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

