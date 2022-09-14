2 men face kidnapping, robbery charges after police say they attacked Madison woman

Two Athens men face multiple charges related to their alleged roles in the attack of a Madison woman on Monday.
Madison Police said the incident was reported as a burglary Monday morning on Mountain View Lane. When officers arrived, they learned the woman had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance, according to the department.
She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
Madison Police identified 53-year-old Steven Rodriguez and 26-year-old Tedric Christopher Boldin as suspects in the case. The men were arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail.
Jail records show each is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping. Rodriguez is additionally charged with attempted murder, with total bond set at $300,000.
Boldin is additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of possession of controlled substance (amphetamine). Jail records list his total bond as $173,400.