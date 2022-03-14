2 Madison County men busted in suspected 3-county, 2-state burglary spree in Limestone County

Two Madison County men face multiple charges after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it busted a three-county crime spree that crossed state lines.
The investigation involved rented and unlawfully entered storage units where thousands of dollars in stolen property was recovered. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia also was found. Based on the evidence, the sheriff office said it is believed the two suspects committed burglaries in Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison counties and in Tennessee.
William Cody Clark, 28, of Toney and Tyler Keefe Love, 34, of Harvest both were arrested March 9 at the storage units and are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Clark is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, distribution of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, resisting arrest, and possession of burglars tools.
His bond was set at $42,000.
Love is charged with possession of burglars tools, hindering prosecution, burglary, distribution of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief.
His bond was set at $36,000.