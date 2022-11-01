2 Madison Co. moms admit killing their kids: 1 got 20 years in prison; the other could get death

We started asking questions after an email to our newsroom from a viewer just like you with a simple question: Why do two very similar cases, separated by a decade, face very different realities in the criminal justice system?
In each case, a women was accused of killing her young child by drowning them in a bathtub.
One took a plea and received a 20-year sentence. The other is facing a possible death sentence.
In 2013, Desiree Dawn Childers placed her infant daughter in a bathtub inside a Madison home. After the child died, Childers was charged with intentional murder and granted bond. Childers later accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.
She was up for parole last week, but it was not granted.
Now, compare that situation to the case against Huntsville mother Laccuina Braithwaite.
The 25-year-old mom is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub with cold water and olive oil in July. According to investigators, they were dispatched to Braithwaite's home for a welfare check and found the child dead.
Braithwaite is facing one count of capital murder of a person under the age of 14, and the DA is seeking a death sentence.
So what’s different in these two seemingly similar, tragic cases? WAAY 31 took that question straight to the Madison County prosecutors responsible for figuring out what they will charge.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann said it all comes down to intent and the quality of the evidence when they are figuring out what punishment to seek in these cases.
“Every case that comes in is absolutely different, and we do not have the same thing that repeats itself, so you have to look at every one of them and evaluate to see what it is worth," Gann explained. "One of the major evaluations is what kind of evidence do we have. Is this a strong case? A murder charge is a murder charge, but if you have a confession and DNA as opposed to some circumstantial evidence and no eyewitnesses — they are both murderers and they are both bad, but as far as what they are worth being able to try the case and prevail, that is a big issue."
According to evidence in the 2013 Childers case, she was high on drugs and passed out after placing the baby in the bathtub. Investigators did not believe she had the intention of killing her child.
Police said Braithwaite confessed and the act was intentional, hence the different charge.
Braithwaite's case has been sent to a grand jury. In the meantime, she remains in the Madison County Jail without the option of bond due to her capital murder charge. And there’s mental exams planned.
“If the evidence shows that this was preplanned or the person absolutely intended to do the result, that is treated differently," Gann said.
As for Childers, even if she does not receive parole, she could be out of prison before 2033.