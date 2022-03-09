2 Madison Academy student-athletes sign to play at next level

Two Madison Academy athletes signed their national letters of intent this week to extend their athletic careers at the next level.
On Tuesday, Chuck Moore signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Pikeville. Moore will play linebacker at the next level.
"I choose the University of Pikeville because they gave me the opportunity to further my athletic career while pursuing a degree that will set me up for life. In a environment surrounded by people that will help me grow mentally physically and emotionally." said Moore of playing at the University of Pikeville.
On Wednesday morning, Jack Barrie signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his lacrosse career at Concordia University in Irvine, California.
"Concordia University Irvine was the right fit for me. I wanted an academically rigorous school with small class sizes. I knew from the moment I stepped on campus that CUI was right for me. I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue playing lacrosse. It also helps that I'll be much closer to my grandparents in San Diego!" said Barrie of playing at Concordia University.