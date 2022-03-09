2 Madison Academy student-athletes sign to play at next level

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

2 Madison Academy student-athletes sign to play at next level

  • Updated
  • 0
Upike signing

Two Madison Academy athletes signed their national letters of intent this week to extend their athletic careers at the next level.

On Tuesday, Chuck Moore signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Pikeville. Moore will play linebacker at the next level.

"I choose the University of Pikeville because they gave me the opportunity to further my athletic career while pursuing a degree that will set me up for life. In a environment surrounded by people that will help me grow mentally physically and emotionally." said Moore of playing at the University of Pikeville.

On Wednesday morning, Jack Barrie signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his lacrosse career at Concordia University in Irvine, California. 

"Concordia University Irvine was the right fit for me. I wanted an academically rigorous school with small class sizes. I knew from the moment I stepped on campus that CUI was right for me. I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue playing lacrosse. It also helps that I'll be much closer to my grandparents in San Diego!" said Barrie of playing at Concordia University. 

