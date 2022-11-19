2 killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash

Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash Friday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Nicolas Perez of Russellville was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims of Tuscumbia.
Perez was transported to Russellville Hospital, where he later died.
Sims was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Franklin County Road 48, less than 1 mile east of Russellville.
A juvenile passenger in one of the vehicles was also transported to Russellville Hospital for medical treatment, according to ALEA.
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.