2 killed, juvenile passenger injured in Franklin County crash

Two people were killed in a Franklin County crash Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 22-year-old Nicolas Perez of Russellville was seriously injured when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Ashley Sims of Tuscumbia.

Perez was transported to Russellville Hospital, where he later died.

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Franklin County Road 48, less than 1 mile east of Russellville.

A juvenile passenger in one of the vehicles was also transported to Russellville Hospital for medical treatment, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

