2 killed in Marshall County crash

Two men were killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said his office responded to the 9,500 block of Union Grove Road in Union Grove about 5:50 a.m.
One driver, 46-year-old Jason Lee West of Guntersville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, 31-year-old Brent Anthony Word of Geraldine, was taken to Marshall Medical Center North. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Nugent said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.