2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck

Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.

The Johnsons were killed, while the Florence residents were injured and taken to a hospital in Birmingham for treatment, according to ALEA.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 9 of Alabama 157, about 2 miles east of West Point.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

