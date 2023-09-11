 Skip to main content
2 juveniles arrested after breaking into Hartselle gas station with BB gun, stealing multiple items

On Saturday, two juveniles were arrested for burglary in Hartselle.

According to the Hartselle Police Department, two juveniles burglarized the Shell Gas Station located at 100 US-31 about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one juvenile used a BB gun to smash the glass of the front door.

Both juveniles entered the business and took vapes as well as other similar items, police say.

Police say they were able to locate both juveniles shortly after the call was received.

Both juveniles were transported to Tuscumbia per the Juvenile Probation Office.

