 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Marshall and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 James Clemens High students suspended, administrator defended after release of bus fight videos

  • Updated
  • 0

The Madison City Schools superintendent said an assistant principal was struck "six to 10 times across the back of their head," and when he tried to block himself from the student, she bit him.

Officials are still investigating videos of a physical altercation between an assistant principal and a student on a bus at James Clemens High School. 

Wednesday's incident was recorded by other students on the bus and posted online. As the videos made the rounds on social media, many wondered what would happen to the administrator or student at the center of the controversy.

For now, Madison City Schools is defending the administrator.

"That video that's out there now shows about three seconds of a three-minute event," said Superintendent Ed Nichols. 

Nichols said the assistant principal was struck "six to 10 times across the back of their head," and when he tried to block himself from the student, she bit him. That, Nichols said, is when the assistant principal physically responded.

Assistant principal's arm after James Clemens incident

These photos show a bite mark on the arm of a James Clemens High School assistant principal. The school system says a student bit the administrator during an altercation.

"As superintendent, I'm never going to tell someone that if they're being assaulted that they can't defend themselves from further harm," he said. 

The altercation also happened after two students got into a fight on the bus, according to the superintendent. Nichols said administrators had already removed one of the students from the bus and were trying to remove the other.

Parents have weighed in online, offering their takes on the situation. For one parent, his opinion changed as he learned more about what occurred. 

"My first opinion was, 'This guy needs to go. I can't believe he just hit a girl,'" said Jeremy Gleason, parent of a Madison City Schools student. "You know, my daughter's 16. This girl looks about the same age — I think they're in the same class and have some classes together, so that made me worried about who she's around."

After seeing the full video, he said, "my opinion changed and was more on the, 'How can a kid ... attack a person like that?'"

The incident is still being looked into by the school system and by law enforcement. For now, Nichols said, both students have been suspended, and there will be no disciplinary action against the two administrators seen in the video.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols' news conference on the incident involving students and an assistant principal. Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6
Image from James Clemens High School bus fight video

A screen grab from one of the videos taken during an incident on a James Clemens High School bus on Dec. 14.

The incident happened Wednesday on a James Clemens High School bus.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you