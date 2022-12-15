2 James Clemens High students suspended, administrator defended after release of bus fight videos

Officials are still investigating videos of a physical altercation between an assistant principal and a student on a bus at James Clemens High School.
Wednesday's incident was recorded by other students on the bus and posted online. As the videos made the rounds on social media, many wondered what would happen to the administrator or student at the center of the controversy.
For now, Madison City Schools is defending the administrator.
"That video that's out there now shows about three seconds of a three-minute event," said Superintendent Ed Nichols.
Nichols said the assistant principal was struck "six to 10 times across the back of their head," and when he tried to block himself from the student, she bit him. That, Nichols said, is when the assistant principal physically responded.
"As superintendent, I'm never going to tell someone that if they're being assaulted that they can't defend themselves from further harm," he said.
The altercation also happened after two students got into a fight on the bus, according to the superintendent. Nichols said administrators had already removed one of the students from the bus and were trying to remove the other.
Parents have weighed in online, offering their takes on the situation. For one parent, his opinion changed as he learned more about what occurred.
"My first opinion was, 'This guy needs to go. I can't believe he just hit a girl,'" said Jeremy Gleason, parent of a Madison City Schools student. "You know, my daughter's 16. This girl looks about the same age — I think they're in the same class and have some classes together, so that made me worried about who she's around."
After seeing the full video, he said, "my opinion changed and was more on the, 'How can a kid ... attack a person like that?'"
The incident is still being looked into by the school system and by law enforcement. For now, Nichols said, both students have been suspended, and there will be no disciplinary action against the two administrators seen in the video.