2 jailed on drug charges following Decatur traffic stop

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department said it happened Friday in the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW.
Decatur Police said the driver, 38-year-old Jeremy Orr Chatmon of Hartselle, and his passenger, 31-year-old Cheyenne Rich of Huntsville, were found with marijuana and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.
Chatmon also had an active felony warrant and a suspended Alabama driver’s license.
The Decatur Police Department’s VICE/Narcotics Unit assisted with the traffic stop due to the amount of drugs that was found.
Chatmon and Rich were arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
While Chatmon was being searched inside the jail, he was found to have a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced narcotics hidden on him.
Chatmon is charged with two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and one count each of second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a forged instrument (grand jury warrant), second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and improper lane change.
A Morgan County Circuit Court judge issued a bond of $500,000 for each trafficking count. Chatmon's total bond amounted to $1,028,400.
Rich is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. A Morgan County Circuit Court judge issued a bond of $15,000 for the trafficking charge, bringing his total bond to $15,300.