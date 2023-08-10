2 jailed after being caught with T-shirt cannon outside Limestone Correctional Facility

Two men armed with a T-shirt cannon face multiple charges after being caught outside the Limestone Correctional Facility.
Alvin Andrews, 20, and Ladarius McDade, 23, were arrested outside the prison Wednesday night.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, law enforcement responded to a suspicious vehicle near Nick Davis Road about 11:22 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle took off but was later stopped in a neighborhood.
ADOC said a search of the chase path led them to a blue duffle bag and T-shirt cannon. The bag contained two cylinder-shaped packages wrapped in black tape, a night-vision monocular, and an extra CO2 cartridge.
Andrews is charged with trespassing about prisons, attempt to elude, promoting prison contraband and drug trafficking. He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail on $78,500 bond.
McDade, who was released from Bullock Correctional Facility on Feb. 11, is charged with trespassing about prisons, attempt to elude, promoting prison contraband and drug trafficking. He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail on $158,000 bond.