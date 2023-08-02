2 inmates - one from Colbert County - hit, killed while working with ALDOT road crew

Two inmates working on a road crew picking up trash were hit and killed Wednesday in Marion County.
One of the victims has been identified as Ronnie Steven Cornelius, 30, of Colbert County. He was serving a 20-year sentence on a robbery charge.
The other victim was Cole Morris, 40, from Escambia County. He was serving a 30-year sentence on a theft of property charge.
They were being held at Hamilton Community-Based Facility.
They were hit by a vehicle on Highway 278 while working as part of an 11-man road crew.
State troopers are investigating. So far, no details of the crash or if criminal charges will be filed have been released.