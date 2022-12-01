 Skip to main content
2 injured in wreck off Ready Section Road in Madison County

  • Updated
Two people were hurt in a wreck Thursday morning.

It happened about 7:11 a.m. off Ready Section and Carter Grove Road.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said one of the patients is in serious condition.

The Toney Volunteer Fire Department said they were able to extract the patients out of the vehicle to take them to the hospital. 

