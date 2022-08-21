2 injured in Madison shooting, suspect in custody

Two people were injured in a shooting in Madison on Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department.
One male and one female. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable, according to MPD.
It happened on Angela Drive near Gillespie Road where officers were called just before 3 o'clock.
Police say a dispute between upstairs and downstairs neighbors ended in gunfire.
One victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. The other was taken to Madison Hospital.
Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no treat to the public.
They're asking anyone who might've witnessed the incident to call 256-772-6274 or submit a tip to tellmpd@madisonal.gov.
